Sessegnon ready for a new challenge

[Getty Images]

Ryan Sessegnon is ready to leave Tottenham on a free transfer this summer.

The 24-year-old winger is keen for a new challenge at a Premier League rival next season and wants to move when his contract expires despite Spurs holding an option to keep him for a further year.

Sessegnon played just once this season, a seven-minute substitute appearance against Burnley in the FA Cup in January, during an injury-hit season in North London.

The former England Under-21 international has suffered chronic hamstring problems and has had two surgeries to rebuild his career, the latest coming in February after a setback while playing in an academy match.

However, he is nearing his return as he steps up his rehabilitation and is keen to get back playing first-team football.

Spurs will look for a replacement forward to bolster manager Ange Postecoglou’s options next season.

Sessegnon joined Spurs for £25million from Fulham in 2019 after winning the Championship Player of the Year award during the Cottagers’s promotion-winning campaign.