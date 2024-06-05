[Getty Images]

Tottenham have announced they will release four senior players - Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Ivan Perisic – when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

Sessegnon has interest from Fulham over a free transfer and is targeting a move within the Premier League, as he looks to rebuild his career after a series of hamstring problems.

Bayern Munich have already decided to make Eric Dier’s loan move permanent after a successful six-month spell.

Milwall have made an offer to sign loanee Japhet Tanganga permanently, but the move has stalled amid rival interest.

Ivan Perisic, meanwhile, is tipped to return to his boyhood club Hajduk Split as he enters the twilight of his glorious career.