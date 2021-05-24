Serven's walk-off blast caps wild 'Topes rally

May 24—Brian Serven had hit 25 home runs through 251 minor league games and eight innings when he stepped into the batter's box Sunday afternoon in a tie game in the bottom of the ninth inning at Isotopes Park.

In none of them did he circle the bases faster than Sunday when Serven hit a game-winning, walk-off home run to left field to complete an improbable nine-run rally in the final three innings. It gave the host Isotopes a dramatic 11-10 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in front of an announced afternoon crowd of 4,758.

"I thought it was a double at best, so I was kind of running hard," a still-grinning Serven said after the game, explaining why the 26-year-old Arizona State graduate was flying around the bases. "And then I heard the crowd go crazy and that's when I knew."

Serven, who also had a solo home run to left field in the team's six-run seventh inning, tried to suggest that after he realized the game-winner cleared the fence he slowed down to a more customary home run trot before admitting the pace never slowed much.

"I was excited," he added. "I ran hard."

And who could blame him? The adrenaline pumping through the Isotopes by that point of Sunday's 3 hour, 8 minute game had been bubbling over after the team dug itself out of a 10-1, seventh-inning deficit to complete the second-largest comeback in franchise history.

"It honestly doesn't surprise me with this group," said 36-year-old Isotopes manager Warren Schaeffer, who has been steady in his optimism for his club even through its 2-10 start to the season. "You just keep battling, no matter what the score is. And you get a couple bloop singles. You get a couple sun balls. And next thing you know, it snowballs and you put some good at-bats together and we're right, there."

The Isotopes (5-11) have now won four of their last five, including taking three of the first four in the six-game series with the visiting Dodgers. As Schaeffer alluded to, momentum swung swiftly in the seventh and the 'Topes benefitted from both good hitting and good fortune.

Just six of Albuquerque's 11 runs were earned and two of OKC's three errors came in the 'Topes' six-run seventh, including a throwing error by Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger, who was playing center field.

The 'Topes pulled to within 10-7 in the seventh and plated three more in the eighth to tie the game.

Isotope relievers Zac Rosscup (eighth inning) and Justin Lawrence (ninth) shut down the Dodgers out of the bullpen.

SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: Fans on hand to see Bellinger enjoyed a first-inning home run from the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star who is rehabbing from a hairline fracture in his leg suffered April 6. He's played in two of the four games in the series and is 2-for-8 with a single, a home run and two RBIs.

WHAT'S THE RECORD? Glad you asked.

Here are the top comebacks in Isotopes history:

* 11 runs — Aug. 7, 2010: 13-12 over Sacramento (12 innings)

* 9 runs — Saturday vs. Oklahoma City

* 8 runs — three times, most recently in 2019.

As for that record-setting game in 2010, the Isotopes trailed Sacramento 12-1 after five innings. They chipped away and a five-run ninth sent the game to extra innings where J.D. Closser, a catcher like Serven, hit a walk-off RBI single in the 12th inning to complete the largest come back in Isotopes history with a 13-12 win.

After a record 5 hour, 3 minute game, the 'Topes better have won as 11,019 fans were on hand patiently awaiting a postgame fireworks show.