Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Match of the Day: "It was so difficult a game. We knew it. They play with a lot of pride and intensity and it's so difficult to play against them.

"Spurs will in the future be unbelievable if they stick with the manager. We gave the chance in our hands for the last game. The tennis players say 'the serve to win Wimbledon', the last game, is the most difficult one.

"It happened in our period against Aston Villa. And many many years ago it happened with Sergio Aguero [scoring] in 93 minutes 20 seconds against QPR. So there will be the typical game.

"Now calm, thinking [about Michail] Antonio, [Jarrod] Bowen, [James] Ward-Prowse.

"Kevin [De Bruyne] had a kick to the ankle and couldn't run properly. Ederson did not have concussion, he had a problem with his eye. He could not see properly so the doctor said I should change. He [Stefan Ortega] is a world-class keeper. He's an exceptional, exceptional keeper.

"We know what we're playing for. The tension is there, the rival is so good. It's why it is difficult, we know that. Everyone come to the stadium and make noise. These games are more difficult but you have to do it. We'll have one day off, two days to prepare, and then we will do our best."