‘We serve an unbelievable God,’ says Dawn Staley after South Carolina claims championship

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates after the championship game against Iowa in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland. South Carolina won 87-75. | Morry Gash

It took Dawn Staley several seconds to get the words out through her tears.

“We serve an unbelievable God,” she said before breaking down again.

The South Carolina women’s basketball coach had been asked by ESPN’s Holly Rowe to explain how her team beat Caitlin Clark and Iowa to become national champions on Sunday.

Staley eventually talked about her team during the postgame interview, but not until she’d talked about her faith.

Dawn Staley’s religion

Staley is outspoken about her Christian faith, even when it leads to controversy.

After facing pushback last week after South Carolina’s Elite Eight win for saying “something’s wrong with you” if you don’t believe in God, she told a reporter ahead of her team’s Final Four game that she won’t apologize for praising God.

“I’m not going to apologize for what I said or what I feel because I know my life and I know why things have happened in my life and I’m going to salute God as much as I can because I know it’s not just my doing,” she said, as the Deseret News previously reported.

During the postgame interview with Rowe on Sunday, Staley once again highlighted God’s work in her life, saying he made South Carolina’s remarkable undefeated season possible when it seemed impossible.

“God is funny like that. He’s funny. He rips your heart out and he makes you believer,” Staley said.

The South Carolina coach returned to that theme during the trophy presentation, when the Gamecocks were recognized for their 87-75 win over Iowa.

“I just want you to know that the God I serve ... when he closes a door, he opens a door that is giving you unimaginable success,” Staley said, as the crowd cheered.

Staley also acknowledged Clark during her remarks, thanking the Iowa superstar for bringing so much attention to women’s basketball.