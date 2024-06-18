Serrano to fight in July in preparation for Taylor

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight in their rematch in November [Getty Images]

Amanda Serrano will fight Stevie Morgan in a light-welterweight contest on 20 July in Florida.

The Puerto Rican will face undisputed champion Katie Taylor in Texas on 15 November but was originally scheduled to fight the Irishwoman on 20 July.

A health scare to headliner Mike Tyson prompted his bout with Jake Paul to move to 15 November and the co-main event between the 37-year-old Taylor and Serrano, 35, was also rescheduled to that date.

"My opponent has 13 knockouts, more than almost every other active female boxer, but I fear no woman," said Serrano.

Morgan, also 35, has fought most of her career at lightweight and has 14 wins and one loss on her record.

Serrano will compete in her 50th professional fight, having made her debut in 2009.

YouTuber-turned boxer Paul will be on the same bill on 20 July, taking on ex-UFC fighter and current bare-knuckle boxing star Mike Perry.

The event will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Perry left the UFC in 2021 and has become one of the most recognisable faces in the emerging bare-knuckle boxing scene in America.

The 32-year-old has not lost a fight since switching to the new code, with three stoppages in his last three bouts.

Perry's contest with Paul, 27, will be an eight-round cruiserweight boxing bout.

"When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight," said Paul.

"He's a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson."

