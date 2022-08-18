Serra vs. Orange Lutheran highlights top Southland football games this week

Eric Sondheimer
·1 min read
Gardena Serra quarterback Maalik Murphy hands off to running back Cincere Rhaney.
Gardena Serra quarterback Maalik Murphy hands off to running back Cincere Rhaney during a game last season. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Here are some of the top Southland high school football games this week:

Friday's games

Gardena Serra vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m. The last time on a football field, Orange Lutheran gave up 435 yards rushing and seven touchdowns to Cathedral Catholic's Lucky Sutton in a state playoff game. Serra has a similar rushing attack, led by Cincere Rhaney and Kai Honda. The Lancers are breaking in a new quarterback and will need their offensive and defensive lines to make an impact. The pick: Serra.

Granada Hills at Arleta, 3:30 p.m. The Highlanders' double-wing offense has the speedy Dijon Stanley healthy and ready to run in his senior year. Committed to Utah, Stanley should be able to put on a show. But Arleta has its own offensive firepower, led by quarterback Kennedy Duran, so it's going to be an entertaining City Section day opener. The pick: Granada Hills.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories