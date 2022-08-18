Serra vs. Orange Lutheran highlights top Southland football games this week

Gardena Serra quarterback Maalik Murphy hands off to running back Cincere Rhaney during a game last season. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Here are some of the top Southland high school football games this week:

Friday's games

Gardena Serra vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m. The last time on a football field, Orange Lutheran gave up 435 yards rushing and seven touchdowns to Cathedral Catholic's Lucky Sutton in a state playoff game. Serra has a similar rushing attack, led by Cincere Rhaney and Kai Honda. The Lancers are breaking in a new quarterback and will need their offensive and defensive lines to make an impact. The pick: Serra.

Granada Hills at Arleta, 3:30 p.m. The Highlanders' double-wing offense has the speedy Dijon Stanley healthy and ready to run in his senior year. Committed to Utah, Stanley should be able to put on a show. But Arleta has its own offensive firepower, led by quarterback Kennedy Duran, so it's going to be an entertaining City Section day opener. The pick: Granada Hills.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.