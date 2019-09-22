“Serious issue” clouds Rams, Chargers relationship

Fred Roggin apparently didn’t get the Sunday Splash! memo.

The KNBC-TV sports anchor in L.A. has teased a Monday bombshell regarding the relationship between the Rams and the Chargers, who will begin sharing a new stadium in 2020. (And by “sharing,” we mean it’s the Rams’ stadium and the Chargers will be tenants there.)

Roggin tweeted on Saturday that “[m]ultiple sources confirm there is friction” in the partnership, “and the Chargers may not be pulling their share.” Roggin calls it “a serious issue.”

It’s no secret that the Chargers have yet to resonate in L.A. Last year, the Chargers revised their PSL target from $400 million to $150 million. At some point, the local lack of interest in making the financial commitment necessary to purchase season tickets will impact the broader calculation that made the concept of a shared venue viable on paper.

Now, the Chargers may be looking at an inability to come up with the paper money necessary to pay the rent.

Whatever the specifics, they’ll apparently emerge on Monday. Unless Roggin accelerates his timetable from removing the sheet from his story. And that may be a good idea; after all, once the cat is out of the bag in #scooptown, someone else may come along and catch it.