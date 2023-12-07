There is serious history between Wisconsin basketball and Arizona

On Saturday, a matchup that has been the subject of many big games over the years is renewed in Tucson, Arizona. The Badgers, now in the AP Top 25 at No. 23, will visit the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats at the McKale Memorial Center.

The two programs have met seven times, but four of the seven have come in the NCAA Tournament. Badger fans will specifically remember the 3-1 record in the NCAA Tournament against the Wildcats, including back-to-back wins in 2014 and 2015 and stunning then-No. 1 Arizona on their road to the 2000 Final Four.

A series that has had many memorable moments renews on Saturday with Arizona currently sitting at the top of college basketball:

No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 1 Arizona This matchup has been a good one 🍿 pic.twitter.com/DGAtQScGsv — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 7, 2023

