'Serious FOMO': Mickelson rooting on U.S. in American flag onesie
Phil Mickelson has been a part of every U.S. international team since 1994 — until today.
Mickelson, who has been mired in a prolonged slump since winning at Pebble Beach in February, did not qualify for the Tiger Woods' 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team and was not chosen as a captain's pick.
As a result, he's at home, on the couch, in front of five TVs, wearing an American flag onesie.
Wish we were there. Amy and I will be cheering hard all week. LETS GO USA! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸👍👍#calveslikeadonis#HitBombs#coffeeinthecup #PresidentsCup#TeamUSA#Motivation@MelinBrand pic.twitter.com/xYEOFzeY8i
— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) December 11, 2019
Mickelson, for the 26-16-13 record, owns the record for the most points won in Presidents Cup history, with 32.5.
