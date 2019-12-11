'Serious FOMO': Mickelson rooting on U.S. in American flag onesie

Phil Mickelson has been a part of every U.S. international team since 1994 — until today.

Mickelson, who has been mired in a prolonged slump since winning at Pebble Beach in February, did not qualify for the Tiger Woods' 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team and was not chosen as a captain's pick.

As a result, he's at home, on the couch, in front of five TVs, wearing an American flag onesie.

Mickelson, for the 26-16-13 record, owns the record for the most points won in Presidents Cup history, with 32.5.