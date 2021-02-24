  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Serious allegation against Artemi Panarin a reminder of Vladimir Putin's effect on Russian athletes

Kevin Allen, Special for USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin supported Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in an Instagram post last month, it probably didn’t occur to him that he might be inviting disruption into his life.

On Monday, Panarin announced he was taking a leave of absence to deal with an accusation by his former coach in the Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda that he struck an 18-year-old woman in a Latvian hotel bar 10 years ago.

In a statement issued by the Rangers, Panarin vehemently denied the allegations, calling them a “fabricated story.” The New York Post interviewed three former players from the Chekhov Vityaz team who said they don’t have any memory of the event described in the accusation.

“This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events,” the Rangers said.

The timing and source of the accusation are peculiar.

“Anybody off the street would have a sense that this is very strange,” said former NHL player (1998-2001) Stu Grimson, a lawyer and an analyst for NHL Network. “This is very uncoincidental that these allegations are coming out against Panarin at a time when he has taken this position in support of the opposition in Russia.”

Artemi Panarin, the New York Rangers&#39; leading scorer, has taken a leave of absence.
Artemi Panarin, the New York Rangers' leading scorer, has taken a leave of absence.

The accusation was made by former NHL player Andrei Nazarov, who was Panarin’s coach when the incident was said to have occurred. At the time, Panarin was a 20-year-old unheralded player on Chekhov Vityaz in the Kontinental Hockey League, Russia's top professional hockey league. He had been passed over in the NHL draft and didn't appear to have much of a future in the NHL.

Nazarov told a Russian media outlet that a criminal investigation was halted when “a sum of 40,000 Euro cash” was paid.

“(Nazarov) said the whole reason he is coming with this 10 years after the alleged event is that he hates (Panarin’s) politics and he wants to avenge,” said Slava Malamud, a former Russian sportswriter who read the original story in Russian. “He goes on to say that Panarin has a good living in New York City, living the easy life, criticizing (Vladimir) Putin. (Nazarov) said those kind of pronouncements lead to unrest in the streets of Russia. The motivation is political."

Malamud now works as a high school math teacher in Maryland but is respected for his views on Russia, hockey and politics on social media. He still occasionally works as a freelance journalist.

Nazarov, 46, was drafted in the first round, 10th overall, by the San Jose Sharks in 1992 with the hope that he would develop into a scorer. At some point, Nazarov morphed into a tough guy, a player who primarily used his physical attributes (6-5, 230 pounds) to stay in the game. Nazarov had 222 penalty minutes for the Sharks in 1996-97 and 200 more for the Boston Bruins in 2000-01. He finished his 12-year NHL career with 53 goals and 1,409 penalty minutes in 571 games.

“He came back to Russia embittered,” Malamud said.

Malamud says Nazarov wanted to go into coaching, and he decided to draw attention to himself by making controversial statements to the media.

“His other big thing was that he was always trying to present himself as a Russian patriot,” Malamud said. “His idea was to contradict the narrative that the NHL is a better league than the KHL. (He said) Russian players are discriminated against there. The league is dirty. Funny business is happening.”

Nazarov's approach worked as he became a KHL coach. According to Malamud, Nazarov maintained his reputation for being brash and nationalistic.

The NHL has 42 Russian players, and Panarin is the only one who's consistently critical of the Russian government. Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has been an outspoken supporter of Putin, even being part of a social media movement in 2017 called "Putin Team."

Igor Lukes, a professor of history and international relations at the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University, said people sometimes show their loyalty to Putin by hurting his critics.

“(Panarin) stands out because he speaks critically of Putin,” Lukes said. “So they look for dirt on this man. That’s always the first stage.”

Lukes said if Panarin were a Putin supporter and been accused of hitting the woman, the same person accusing him now probably would be saying that Panarin was the victim of “a smear campaign.”

Konstantin Sonin, a distinguished professor at the Irving B. Harris Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago, said it’s doubtful Panarin was targeted by a “centralized campaign.”

“This seems like a private initiative by one person,” Sonin said.

He isn’t surprised that Panarin is the only Russian NHLer to be vocal in his political beliefs.

“For a Russian to be involved in politics is an unusual thing,” Sonin said. “I’m not surprised the other players are silent.”

NHL Players' Association spokesperson Jonathan Weatherdon said the union is in contact with the player and his agent but had no other statement. The NHL has expressed support for Panarin and the Rangers and has started to gather facts about the story.

The then-Soviet Union started to allow some players to move to the NHL in 1989, with Sergei Pryakhin joining the Calgary Flames first. But some players, such as Alexander Mogilny (Buffalo Sabres) and Sergei Fedorov (Detroit Red Wings) took matters into their own hands by defecting to play in the NHL in 1989 and 1990, respectively.

Russian players were always said to have more difficult adjustments than other Europeans because the vast majority of Russians enter the NHL speaking no English.

Once the Iron Curtain fell, some Russians in the NHL were threatened by Soviet criminals. Their relatives were kidnapped if they didn’t pay ransoms.

In the 1990s, Lukes said, Russian organized crime extorted money from Russian players with threats of kidnappings or worse against family members back in their home country.

"There was considerable evidence that the FBI was looking into," Lukes said. "But very often these investigations fizzled out because the alleged victim refused to cooperate."

Former NHL player Jeremy Roenick was teammates with Russian defenseman Oleg Tverdovsky on the Arizona Coyotes in the 1990s, and he remembers hearing that Tverdovsky's mother was kidnapped when he was playing for Anaheim. Tverdovsky's mother was eventually released unharmed.

“The mafia was rampant back then in Russia and took every advantage to try to extort money from the Russian players,” said Roenick, who played from 1988-2009. “The Russian players have always had a tough situation, and it doesn’t help now that Putin is a big hockey fan. He wants the approval and support from the players he likes.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his goal in Sochi, Russia, in May 2019.
Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his goal in Sochi, Russia, in May 2019.

Lukes said that Putin, in his memoirs, revealed that his discovery of sports changed the direction of his life.

“In order to popularize himself, he projects the image of an athlete,” Malamud said. “He does judo, he skis, he skates, he wants to be viewed as a macho man. ... Sports for him will always have propaganda value.”

Today, Russians have to watch what they say because Putin has passionate followers who don’t appreciate criticism of the leader. Athletes are expected to support the government, Malamud said. In Russia, sports is an extension of foreign policy.

“Athletes are heroes of Russia, and (Putin) wants them to support his regime,” Roenick said. “If you don’t, you subject yourself to political hatred, to attacks and to not knowing whether you and your family are safe. That is what Panarin is going through now."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Artemi Panarin story a reminder of Putin's effect on Russian athletes

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
NY Rangers		+105-1.5O 6
Philadelphia		-125+1.5U 6
Game Info

Recommended Stories

  • Latest on the situation with Rangers star Artemi Panarin

    Rangers star Artemi Panarin has taken a leave of absence after the team vehemently denied a report out of Russia that alleged he assaulted an 18-year-old woman in 2011. SNY's Eamon McAnaney is joined by Rangers reporter Vincent Mercogliano of USA Today who breaks down what is going on with the situation.

  • CIA nominee pledges to provide 'unvarnished' intelligence

    President Joe Biden's nominee to run the CIA told lawmakers Wednesday that he would keep politics out of the job and deliver “unvarnished” intelligence to politicians and policymakers. “I've learned that politics must stop where intelligence works begin,” William Burns told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “That is exactly what President Biden expects of CIA.”

  • Rangers call assault allegations against Artemi Panarin an "intimidation tactic" by Putin

    New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin is stepping away from the team after his former KHL (Russia) coach, Andrei Nazarov, told a Russian tabloid that he beat up an 18-year-old girl in Latvia in 2011.Why it matters: Nazarov is a staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Panarin has shown support for opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was recently sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Nazarov alleges that Panarin, who is Russian, was detained by police and that he paid 40,000 euros to have the charges dropped. Panarin denies the allegations, but his decision to take a leave of absence speaks to the seriousness of the situation.What they're saying: "This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events. Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team," the Rangers said in a statement. A photo of Navalny and his family on Panarin's Instagram. Source: @artemiypanarinThe backdrop: High-profile Russian athletes rarely speak out against Putin, but Panarin hasn't been shy. In addition to supporting Navalny, he's also expressed frustration with the country's economic development."I think that the people who hush up the problems are more like foreign agents than those who talk about them," he said in a 2019 Russian-language interview."If I think about problems, I am coming from a positive place, I want to change something, to have people live better. I don't want to see retirees begging."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kings can chalk up hot streak to Kopitar, other familiar faces

    Coverage of Blues-Kings begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

  • Sabres scratch struggling $72-million forward Jeff Skinner vs. Islanders

    Jeff Skinner, the Sabres' big 2019 free-agent signing, will be watching Monday's game from the stands as a healthy scratch.

  • Mock Draft watch: PFF’s latest offers the Browns 2 rounds of defensive impact

    The analytic kings of the football universe have released a two-round mock draft and as we have seen from most mocks, Pro Football Focus provides defensive help to the Browns. 1st Round, No. 26: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa, Despite all of the negativity surrounding the potential of Cleveland drafting an off-ball linebacker, even PFF sees just how special Collins is in coverage. 2nd Round, No. 59: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse, Cisco was a turnover machine while with the Orange and the Browns hope that difference-making ability can translate to the next level

  • Giants select OT Penei Sewell in latest PFF mock draft

    In the latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus, the New York Giants switch things up and select offensive tackle Penei Sewell in Round 1.

  • College football player needs surgery ‘after bar brawl with trained MMA fighter’

    Reports say player had to undergo a four-hour operation to save his eye

  • 5 Blackhawks games impacted as NHL announces schedule changes for 2020-21 season

    The NHL announced a significant amount of schedule changes on Tuesday and five Blackhawks games were impacted.

  • Mitchell Schwartz undergoing surgery on Wednesday

    Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz missed the majority of the season after suffering a back injury during the team’s Week 6 win over Buffalo. Kansas City and Schwartz held out hope he could return for the rest of the year, potentially even for the Super Bowl. But that did not materialize. Now Schwartz posted to [more]

  • Could WANDAVISION’s Big Bad Be This FANTASTIC FOUR Villain?

    WandaVision is coming to a close. But we think the show's final act twist may enlist the Fantastic Four villain Kang, a.k.a. Immortus. The post Could WANDAVISION’s Big Bad Be This FANTASTIC FOUR Villain? appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Kyle Pitts unlikely to fall to Giants at No. 11

    Although many mock drafts have TE Kyle Pitts going to the New York Giants, it's becoming less and less likely he's available at No. 11.

  • Leave of Rangers’ Star Panarin After Russian Allegations Tries NHL’s Reach

    New York Rangers star left wing Artemi Panarin has taken leave in the aftermath of an accusation he physically assaulted an 18-year-old woman in Latvia in December 2011. The NHL’s investigation into the matter will require careful interpretation of the league’s conduct policy as well as attention to player security interests. The incident allegedly occurred […]

  • Moneyball: Tatis took cash as prospect, owes part of fortune

    Fernando Tatis Jr. 's payday from baseball’s longest contract is not quite what it appears. The 22-year-old star shortstop signed a $340 million, 14-year deal with the San Diego Padres, the third-highest deal in the sport's history. Tatis agreed to receive money from BLA when he was just a budding prospect in exchange for part of his future salary.

  • Disney+'s "Stargirl" is Getting a Sequel Film with Grace VanderWaal Returning

    She's starting a new journey!

  • Diana Ross and Evan Ross: The family connection bridging gap between 1972's 'Lady Sings the Blues' and 'United States vs. Billie Holiday'

    "United States vs. Billie Holiday" co-star Evan Ross talks about the film's connection to his mother Diana Ross's "Lady Sings the Blues."

  • Flyers-Bruins NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game sets NBC Sports Network viewership record

    The Flyers-Bruins NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe game Sunday set an NBC Sports Network viewership record. By Jordan Hall

  • Jeremy Lauzon injury: Bruins defenseman out at least a month with fractured hand

    The Boston Bruins will be without a promising young defenseman for at least the next month.

  • Price and more: What Canadiens must fix after firing Claude Julien

    People in the hockey world are still trying to come to grips with the Montreal Canadiens’ decision to fire Claude Julien on Wednesday. Don’t blame those who are still stunned and shaking their heads. But there are plenty of people who are pointing fingers. There’s no denying, for one thing, that everything basically flows back

  • German beach volleyball stars boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Karla Borger and Julia Sude are refusing to participate in a beach volleyball tournament in Qatar next month over the country's policy that restricts competitors from wearing bikinis.