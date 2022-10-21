Series History: Wisconsin vs. Purdue

On Saturday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers will face off against the Purdue Boilermakers for the 89th time in the 130-year-old rivalry. The Badgers fell on the road 4-32 in their first matchup against the Boilermakers all the way back in 1892.

Wisconsin has faired better against Purdue in recent years, as the Badgers have won the last 10 games between them. They won their most recent matchup on the road last season, in a 30-13 victory over the Boilermakers. Wisconsin running backs Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen both had monster a game, combining for 297 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.

Hopefully, the Badgers can continue their winning streak against the Boilermakers this week and serve as a potential spoiler to Purdue’s Big Ten West championship aspirations.

Below are photos from the last 10 matchups between the Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers:

Nov. 5, 2011: Wisconsin beats Purdue 62-17

Nov 05, 2011; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Kevin Zeitler (70) celebrates a touchdown during the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Purdue 62-17. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 13, 2012: Wisconsin beats Purdue 38-14

October 13, 2012; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Montee Ball (28) breaks through the Purdue Boilermakers line at Ross Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Sep. 21, 2013: Wisconsin beats Purdue 41-10

Sep 21, 2013; Madison, WI, USA; Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Trevor Foy (78) blocks Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Borland (44) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Purdue 41-10. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 8, 2014: Wisconsin beats Purdue 34-16

Nov 8, 2014; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Tanner McEvoy (5) runs agains the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross Ade Stadium. Sandra Dukes-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 17, 2015: Wisconsin beats Purdue 24-7

Oct 17, 2015; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Chikwe Obasih (34) celebrates a sack with linebacker T.J. Watt (42) during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 24-7. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 19, 2016: Wisconsin beats Purdue 49-20

Nov 19, 2016; West Lafayette, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Malcolm Dotson (83) tackles Wisconsin Badgers fullback Alec Ingold (45) in the second half of the game at Ross Ade Stadium. The Wisconsin Badgers beat the Purdue Boilermakers 49-20. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 14, 2017: Wisconsin beats Purdue 17-9

Oct 14, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) celebrates following a missed field goal attempt by the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 17, 2018: Wisconsin beats Purdue 47-44

Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin gets past Markus Bailey of Purdue on a second half carry Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue fell to Wisconsin 47-44 3OT.

Laf Wisconsin At Purdue © John Terhune/Journal & Courie

Nov. 23, 2019: Wisconsin beats Purdue 45-24

Nov 23, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen, Tyler Beach (65) lineman Michael Furtney (74) and defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates after a 62-yard field goal by place kicker Zach Hintze (39) 62-yard field during the 1st half of their game against Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 23, 2021: Wisconsin beats Purdue 30-13

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire