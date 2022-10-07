Series History: Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

On Saturday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers will head on the road to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats for the 104th time in the 132-year-old rivalry.

Related: Wisconsin plays MAC opponent in latest USA TODAY Sports bowl projections

The Badgers have had mixed results against the Wildcats in the last 10 years going 6-4, although historically Wisconsin has gone 60-38-5 against them. The Badgers also won the latest matchup, in a 35-7 blowout in November last year. Running back Braelon Allen rushed for 173 and three touchdowns to lead the Badgers to the dominant victory.

Hopefully, this matchup turns out different than the first game between them in 1890, where Wisconsin lost 22-10.

Below are some photos of the most recent matchups between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Northwestern Wildcats.

Nov. 27, 2010: Wisconsin beats Northwestern 70-23

Nov 27, 2010; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive tackle J.J. Watt (99) celebrates while holding a rose following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Northwestern 70-23 to win the Big Ten. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 12, 2013: Wisconsin beats Northwestern 35-6

Oct 12, 2013; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back James White (20) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 35-6. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 4, 2014: Northwestern beats Wisconsin 20-14

Oct 4, 2014; Evanston, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past Northwestern Wildcats safety Traveon Henry (10) during the second half at Ryan Field. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 21, 2015: Northwestern beats Wisconsin 13-7

Nov 21, 2015; Madison, WI, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) throws a pass during the third quarter as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Vince Biegel (47) defends at Camp Randall Stadium. Northwestern won 13-7. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Nov. 5, 2016: Wisconsin beats Northwestern 21-7

Nov 5, 2016; Evanston, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jazz Peavy (11) runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports

Sep. 30, 2017: Wisconsin beats Northwestern 33-24

Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes with the football as Northwestern Wildcats safety Kyle Queiro (21) defends during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 27, 2018: Northwestern beats Wisconsin 31-17

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) celebrates a stop near the goal line in the 1st half during the Big Ten football game against Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, Saturday, October 27, 2018. Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Sep. 28, 2019: Wisconsin beats Northwestern 24-15

Wisconsin’s Noah Burks gets congratulated by teammates after his interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. © Doug Raflik, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Fond du Lac Reporter via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Nov. 21, 2020: Northwestern beats Wisconsin 17-7

Nov 21, 2020; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) breaks up a pass to Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) during the second half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 13, 2021: Wisconsin beats Northwestern 35-7

Nov 13, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; The Wisconsin Badgers line up for a play during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire