Series History: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

The Wisconsin Badgers will face off on the road this weekend against the Michigan State Spartans for the 55th time in the 109-year-old rivalry. The first time these teams played was back in 1913 when Wisconsin lost to Michigan State 12-7 at Camp Randall Stadium.

However, the last time they played in 2019, the Badgers dominated the Spartans in a 38-0 victory at home. Former Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor led the team with 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns. It should be noted, that they have split the last 10 matchups evenly.

It should be an interesting matchup to watch this year, as both teams have faced a lot of adversity and have not necessarily lived up to high expectations.

Below are photos from some of the most recent matchups between Michigan State and Wisconsin:

Nov. 1, 2008: Michigan State beats Wisconsin 25-24

EAST LANSING – NOVEMBER 1: John Clay #32 of the Wisconsin Badgers carries the ball during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on November 1, 2008 in East Lansing, Michigan. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Sep. 26, 2009: Wisconsin beats Michigan State 38-30

Sep 26, 2009; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Garrett Graham (89) and wide receiver Nick Toon (1) celebrate a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 22, 2011: Michigan State beats Wisconsin 37-31

Oct 22, 2011; East Lansing, MI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson (16) scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Andrew Weber- USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 3, 2011: Wisconsin beats Michigan State 42-39 (Big Ten Championship)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 03: The Wisconsin Badgers celebrate after they won 42-39 against the Michigan State Spartans during the Big 10 Conference Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Oct. 27, 2012: Michigan State beats Wisconsin 16-13

Oct 27, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Montee Ball (28) rushes for yardage as Michigan State Max Bullough (40) attempts to tackle him at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Michigan State defeated Wisconsin in overtime 16-13. Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Sep. 24, 2016: Wisconsin beats Michigan State 30-6

Sep 24, 2016; East Lansing, MI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement (6) runs the ball in front of Michigan State Spartans safety Khari Willis (27) during the second half of a game at Spartan Stadium. Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 12, 2019: Wisconsin beats Michigan State 38-0

Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor runs through the attempted tackle of Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson during a first half run. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

