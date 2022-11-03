Series History: Wisconsin vs. Maryland

Despite the Maryland Terrapins being a member of the Big Ten, the Wisconsin Badgers have only played them three times since they joined the Conference in 2014. The first matchup between them was a 52-7 blowout in favor of the Badgers in October 2014.

Wisconsin has won all three matchups between the two sides including their latest game in 2017, where the Badgers beat the Terrapins 38-13 at Camp Randall Stadium. Former Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook had a solid game with 225 passing yards and two touchdowns while running back Jonathan Taylor racked up 128 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Hopefully, the Badgers can keep their winning streak alive on Saturday, as they will face a tough test against this year’s Maryland team that sits at 6-2 overall this season.

Below are photos of all of the matchups between the Wisconsin Badgers and Maryland Terrapins:

Oct. 25, 2014: Wisconsin beats Maryland 52-7

Oct 25, 2014; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon (25) rushes with the football during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 7, 2015: Wisconsin beats Maryland 31-24

Nov 7, 2015; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Shane Cockerille (2) tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Joe Schobert (58) at Byrd Stadium. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 21, 2017: Wisconsin beats Maryland 38-13

Oct 21, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs with the ball against the Maryland defense during the second quarter of their game at Camp Randall Stadium. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire