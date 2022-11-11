Series History: Wisconsin vs. Iowa

On Saturday afternoon, the Wisconsin Badgers will face off on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes for the 96th time in their history to battle for the Heartland Trophy. The first time these two teams played was in 1894 when the Badgers shut out the Hawkeyes 44-0.

Wisconsin has won eight of the last ten matchups between them, including the latest matchup at Camp Randall in 2021 where they won 27-7 over Iowa. Badgers’ running back Braelon Allen ran for 105 rushing yards, while quarterback Graham Mertz threw for a touchdown and took two in for himself at the 1-yard line.

The Badgers will have a tough task this weekend because of the Hawkeyes’ talented defense, but hopefully, their revamped offense is up to the task to keep the Heartland Trophy.

Below are photos from the last few matchups between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers:

Nov. 22, 2014: Wisconsin beats Iowa 26-24

Nov 22, 2014; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon (25), offensive lineman Rob Havenstein (78) and linebacker Vince Biegel (47) carry the Heartland traveling trophy of the field at Kinnick Stadium. Wisconsin beat Iowa 26-24. Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 3, 2015: Iowa beats Wisconsin 10-6

Oct 3, 2015; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt (42) during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Iowa won 10-6. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 22, 2016: Wisconsin beats Iowa 17-9

Oct 22, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement (6) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Vince Biegel (47) are the first to the Heartland Trophy after their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. The Badgers beat the Hawkeyes 17 to 9. Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 11, 2017: Wisconsin beats Iowa 38-14

Nov 11, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leon Jacobs (32) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sep. 22, 2018: Wisconsin beats Iowa 28-17

Sep 22, 2018; Iowa City, IA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) runs the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jake Gervase (30) looks to make the tackle during the game at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 9, 2019: Wisconsin beats Iowa 24-22

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 12 2020: Iowa beats Wisconsin 28-7

Iowa senior running back Mekhi Sargent is swallowed up by the Wisconsin defense in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.© Bryon Houlgrave/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Oct. 30, 2021: Wisconsin beats Iowa 27-7

Oct 30, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate with the Heartland Trophy following the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

