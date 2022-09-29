Series History: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

On Saturday morning, the Wisconsin Badgers will match up against the Illinois Fighting Illini for the 89th time in their collective histories. The Badgers have won 44 games in the series, losing 37 and tying seven.

The last time these teams faced off was last year in Champaign, Ill., where Wisconsin shut out Illinois 24-0. The Badgers dominated the Fighting Illini on the ground with running backs Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen rushing for over 130 yards and a touchdown each.

The first time they played was in 1895 at Camp Randall Stadium, which ended in a 10-10 tie. Hopefully, this year’s game should be more exciting to watch as former Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema makes his return to Madison, Wis., with the Fighting Illini.

Below are photos from some of the most recent matchups between Wisconsin and Illinois:

Nov. 19, 2011: Wisconsin beats Illinois 28-17

Nov 19, 2011; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Montee Ball (28) runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Bradley Leeb-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 6, 2012: Wisconsin beats Illinois 31-14

Oct 6, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Illinnois Fighting Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase (2) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Borland (44) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 31-14. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 19, 2013: Wisconsin beats Illinois 56-32

Oct 19, 2013; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back James White (20) runs against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Zepheniah Grimes (33) and defensive back Earnest Thomas III (9) in the game at Memorial Stadium. Wisconsin wins 56-32 over Illinois. Trevor Ruszkowksi-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 11, 2014: Wisconsin beats Illinois 38-28

Oct 11, 2014; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Melvin Gordon (25) during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 38-28. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 24, 2015: Wisconsin beats Illinois 24-13

Oct 24, 2015; Champaign, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Alex Erickson (86) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Taylor Barton (3) at Memorial Stadium. Wisconsin beat Illinois 24-13. Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 12, 2016: Wisconsin beats Illinois 48-3

Nov 12, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety D’Cota Dixon (14) reaches out to tackle Illinois Fighting Illini running back Kendrick Foster (22) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 28, 2017: Wisconsin beats Illinois 24-10

Oct 28, 2017; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (3) is unable to stop Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Michael Deiter (63) from scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 20, 2018: Wisconsin beats Illinois 48-20

Oct 20, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes with the football as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Stanley Green (7) defends during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 19, 2019: Illinois beats Wisconsin 24-23

Oct 19, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) scans the field under heavy pressure during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 23, 2020: Wisconsin beats Illinois 45-7

Oct 23, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) catches a pass to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 9, 2021: Wisconsin beats Illinois 24-0

Oct 9, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) scores a touchdown as Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) defends in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

