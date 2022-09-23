Series History: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

On Saturday, Wisconsin will face off against Ohio State for the 85th time. The Badgers have, unfortunately, been bested by the Buckeyes 61 times in their series, while winning 18 and tying five.

The last game between them was the 2019 Big Ten Championship game, where the Badgers lost 34-21. Wisconsin went up 21-7 in the first half but were unable to stop the Justin Fields led Buckeyes. Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan had a career performance and racked up 232 passing yards, 40 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the game.

The Badgers’ last victory over the Buckeyes was an 31-18 shootout in 2010. The first time that these teams faced off was back in 1913, where Wiscosnin shut out Ohio State in a thrilling 12-0 game in Madison, Wis.

Below are photos from some of the most recent matchups between the Badgers and Buckeyes:

Nov. 3, 2007: Ohio State beats Wisconsin 38-17

Nov 3, 2007; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Todd Boeckman (17) gets pressure in the pocket by Wisconsin Badgers defensive tackle Jason Chapman (91) at Ohio Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 4, 2008: Ohio State beats Wisconsin 20-17

MADISON, WI – OCTOBER 04: David Gilreath #85 of the Wisconsin Badgers returns a kickoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Camp Randall Stadium October 4, 2008 in Madison, Wisconsin. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Oct. 10, 2009: Ohio State beats Wisconsin 31-13

Oct 10, 2009; Columbus, OH, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Scott Tolzien (16) hands the ball off to running back John Clay (32)against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 16, 2010: Wisconsin beats Ohio State 31-18

David Gilreath is swarmed by his teammates after running the opening kick-off back for a touchdown. University of Wisconsin and Ohio State face each other at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison WI Saturday October 16, 2010. Tom Lynn, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Oct. 29, 2011: Ohio State beats Wisconsin 33-29

Oct 29, 2011; Columbus, OH, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Nick Toon (1) leaps for the ball in the last 15 seconds of the game while covered by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back C.J. Barnett (4) at Ohio Stadium. He did not make the catch, and Ohio State won the game 33-29. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Nov. 17, 2012: Ohio State beats Wisconsin 21-14

Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Montee Ball runs for yardage and is about to be stopped by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Christian Bryant (2) at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin in overtime 21-14. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Sept. 9, 2013: Ohio State beats Wisconsin 31-24

Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Jared Abbrederis (4) reacts to his touchdown score with Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Alex Erickson (86) during the Big Ten football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio State, Saturday, September 28, 2013. Journal Sentinel photo by Rick Wood/RWOOD@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM

Dec. 6, 2014: Ohio State beats Wisconsin 59-0

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 06: Joey Bosa #97 of the Ohio State Buckeyes tackles Melvin Gordon #25 of the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half of the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Oct. 15, 2016: Ohio State beats Wisconsin 30-23

Oct 15, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement (6) rushes with the football as Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) defends during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State won 30-23. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 2, 2017: Ohio State beats Wisconsin 27-21

Dec 2, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Jerome Baker (17) defends in the second half in the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Oct. 26, 2019: Ohio State beats Wisconsin 38-7

Oct 26, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) makes a catch while Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) defends during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Dec. 7, 2019: Ohio State beats Wisconsin 34-21

Dec 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) makes a catch against Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) during the first half in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

