SERIES HISTORY: All-time meetings between Alabama and Texas

Top-ranked Alabama will hit the road after winning its season-opening matchup against Utah State. Austin, Texas is the destination for Week 2 for the highly anticipated matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns.

These two historic programs have surprisingly only met nine times and the all-time record between the two is lopsided, leaning heavily in the direction of Texas.

The Longhorns have won seven of the nine, there has been one tie and Alabama managed to win the most recent meeting, which just so happened to be with a national title on the line.

Alabama is a heavy favorite heading into Week 2; but even with a win, there’s a whole lot of ground to make up to catch up to Texas in the all-time record.

Nov. 19, 1902: Texas 10, Alabama 0

Nov. 13, 1915: Texas 20, Alabama 0

Oct. 28, 1922: Texas 19, Alabama 10

Jan. 1, 1948: Texas 27, Alabama 7 (Sugar Bowl)

Dec. 17, 1960: Texas 3, Alabama 3 (Bluebonnet Bowl)

Jan. 1, 1973: Texas 17, Alabama 13 (Cotton Bowl)

Jan. 1, 1982: Texas 14, Alabama 12 (Cotton Bowl)

Jan. 7, 2010: Alabama 37, Texas 21 (BCS Championship)

