Series History: Last 10 Texas vs. Texas Tech matchups

Texas and Texas Tech have met a total of 71 times dating back to 1928.

The Longhorns have dominated the all-time series over the in-state rival. While Texas Tech faithful continue to hold on to the Michael Crabtree catch in 2008, Texas holds a 54-17 record over the Red Raiders.

Steve Sarkisian is 1-0 over Texas Tech as the Texas head coach. The Horns put up a whopping 70 points in the win a season ago.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire is making his Big 12 Conference debut on Saturday. He has Tech off to a 2-1 start with an impressive overtime victory over Houston. Pulling off the upset against Texas would be a dream start to his Texas Tech tenure.

The future of this game is in question with Texas’ upcoming move to the SEC. The two schools have been in the same league since the begging of the Southwest Conference in 1960.

As Texas prepares to travel to Lubbock this weekend, let us take a glimpse back at the last 10 matchups between Texas and Texas Tech.

Nov. 3, 2012: Texas at Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 31, Texas Tech 22

Nov. 28, 2013: Texas Tech at Texas

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 41, Texas Tech 16

Nov. 1, 2014: Texas at Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 34, Texas Tech 13

Nov. 26, 2015: Texas Tech at Texas

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas Tech 48, Texas 45

Nov. 5, 2016: Texas at Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 45, Texas Tech 37

Nov. 24, 2017: Texas Tech at Texas

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas Tech 27, Texas 23

Nov. 10, 2018: Texas at Texas Tech

John Weast/Getty Images

Outcome

Texas 41, Texas Tech 34

Nov. 29, 2019: Texas Tech at Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Outcome

Texas 49, Texas Tech 24

Sept. 26, 2020: Texas at Texas Tech

Brad Tollefson/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP

Outcome

Texas 63, Texas Tech 56 (OT)

Sept. 25, 2021: Texas Tech at Texas

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Outcome

Texas 70, Texas Tech 35

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire