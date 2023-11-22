Series History: Final in-conference rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State

Oregon Ducks fans will often debate which is the bigger rivalry: Washington or Oregon State? I won’t say my pick here, but it is hard to say that Oregon vs. Oregon State doesn’t hold the most history. These two teams first played each other 131 years ago, in 1894. Since, there have been 67 wins for the Ducks, 49 for the Beavers, and 10 ties. It is the 11th most-played rivalry game in college football.

Since 2000, these teams have played once each year, with 15 of the games going to the Ducks and eight to the Beavers. In 2008 — Mike Belotti’s final season as Oregon’s head coach, the Ducks won in Corvallis for the first time since 1996, and are 4-3 in Reser Stadium since then.

The most recent history of this game is a sour subject for all Ducks. After leading 31-10 in the third quarter of the 2022 game, the Beavers went on a 28-3 scoring run, and then clinched the game after Oregon failed to convert on fourth down from the Oregon State three-yard line. If the Ducks had won, they would’ve gone to the Pac-12 Championship game and had a chance at a New Year’s Six bowl game.

After Tuesday’s practice, it was revealed that every TV in Oregon’s practice facility is perpetually playing last year’s game, a decision that was made by the players.

As I said before, this is a rivalry with a lot of history, and part of that history is the name of the game. Every great rivalry has a name. The Cascade Clash. The Iron Bowl. Bedlam. The Game. Up until 2020 — as most Ducks fans know — the annual matchup between Oregon and Oregon State was called the Civil War, but after several players pushed to change the name due to the phrase’s connection to slavery, the use of the name was dropped by both schools.

For the last few years, it’s been hard to figure out what to call this game. Some just call it the rivalry game while some have stuck with Civil War — which I understand. My favorite option is simple, but it’s what Oregon’s Center, Jackson Powers-Johnson, called it after practice on Tuesday: “The State Championship,” — which is what the game was called before it was called the Civil War.

On Friday, the Oregon Ducks will play their last true rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers, since the Ducks won’t play in the Pac-12 after this year. The two schools may agree to continue scheduling this game, but it won’t be a conference matchup, which takes some of the wind out of the sails. Regardless of your feelings about Oregon’s move to the Big Ten, there’s something sad about this historic rivalry ending with Friday’s game. Hopefully, the Ducks win it.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire