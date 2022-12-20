Series history: Broncos look to snap four-game losing streak vs. Rams

The Denver Broncos are hoping to give fans a Christmas gift with a win against the Los Angeles Rams.

Denver is coming off a win against the banged-up Arizona Cardinals, while the Rams are fresh off a Monday night loss versus the Green Bay Packers.

Both teams have underwhelmed this season. The Broncos’ offense that everyone thought would be a top threat in the AFC has never quite materialized. Los Angeles are the defending Super Bowl champions, who will not repeat this year. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is going to finish the 2022 season on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Denver has a four game losing streak to Los Angeles, dating back to the Ram’s days in St. Louis. The last time the Broncos won a game was in 2002, when Brian Griese was slinging touchdowns to Ed McCaffrey, and Jason Elam was kicking field goals. Marshall Faulk starred for the Rams, and Kurt Warner was two years removed from “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

Russell Wilson looks to defeat his former NFC West foe, although he has a losing record (8-12 all-time) against them.

