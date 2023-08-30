SERIES HISTORY: Alabama is undefeated all-time against Middle Tennessee

Alabama football’s 2023 season kicks off with a home game against Middle Tennessee. These two teams have played twice in the past, with the Crimson Tide winning both.

The first meeting took place in 2002 in Birmingham when Alabama got the win, but the Blue Raiders kept it close.

It wasn’t until 2015 that the two got back together on the gridiron. The second contest took place in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide got the win with a final score of 26-7. This win, however, was vacated.

It’s safe to say Alabama is expected to win this one, with ESPN’s Football Power Index giving the Tide a 98.9% chance to win. This will be Saban’s first time facing the Blue Raiders and will look to make it 3-0 all-time against Middle Tennessee.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 college football season gets started.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire