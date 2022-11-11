SERIES HISTORY: Alabama and Ole Miss over the past decade

After a gut-wrenching loss on the road to the LSU Tigers last week, it appears as if the Crimson Tide have been eliminated from the college football playoffs. The loss is the Tide’s second of the season and no team has ever lost twice and still qualified for the playoffs.

Regardless, Alabama has a tough test this weekend as the Tide travel to No. 11 Ole Miss for the Tide’s final road game. The Tide has fared very well against Ole Miss, leading the all-time series 53-10-2. Alabama has won six straight against the Rebels including a 42-21 win in Bryant-Denny Stadium last season.

The last time the Tide traveled to Oxford, it was no easy out as Alabama hung on to win 63-48, but it was one of the poorest defensive performances of the Nick Saban era.

Former Alabama offensive coordinator, Lane Kiffin, has done an outstanding job since taking over for the Rebels posting a 32-23 record and recruiting incredibly well. However, this is the one weekend in the fall that everyone in Tuscaloosa will actively be cheering against Lane.

Sep. 29, 2012: Alabama 33, Ole Miss 14

Sep. 28, 2013: Alabama 25, Ole Miss 0

Oct. 4, 2014: Ole Miss 23, Alabama 17 **Vacated

Sep. 19, 2015: Ole Miss 43, Alabama 37

Sep. 17, 2016: Alabama 48, Ole Miss 43

Sep. 30, 2017: Alabama 66, Ole Miss 3

Sep. 15, 2018: Alabama 62, Ole Miss 7

Sep. 28, 2019: Alabama 59, Ole Miss 31

Oct. 10, 2020: Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48

Oct. 2, 2021: Alabama 42, Ole Miss 21

