Series of Hawkeyes scattered across Pro Football Network 2024 NFL mock draft

You may ask yourself, what good does a mock draft before the season even starts do? Why put together a way-too-early mock before we know much of anything?

There are many answers to that question—looking for content in the dead season of July is a good one—but, really, it’s to get us fans excited for this upcoming season. We all will try to deny it, but there’s a certain excitement to seeing one of your team’s players projected to go high in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Such is the case for Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean in Ian Cummings’ seven-round mock for Pro Football Network. The junior went 27th overall to the Dallas Cowboys.

DeJean sports a unique frame for a CB at 6’1″, 209 pounds, but he moves very well for his size. He’s an amped-up, effortlessly high-energy athlete who also has the route identification skills to jump passes and generate turnovers. Dan Quinn’s scheme is all about positioning playmakers to make plays, and DeJean adds a new dimension to that with his dual-sided ball-hawking ability and solidity in run support. – Cummings, Pro Football Network.

Joining DeJean in the NFL is Iowa defensive end Deontae Craig, selected in the third round by the Detroit Lions.

Deontae Craig could be Iowa’s next prospect to go from reserve lineman to early-round pick. At 6’3″, 266 pounds, he brings an impressive blend of burst, power capacity, and bend, and also has the alignment versatility to line up inside if necessary. – Cummings, Pro Football Network.

Advertisement

Couldn’t agree more, Ian. Deontae Craig just absolutely feels like a Lion.

Per Cummings and Pro Football Network, Luke Lachey was also selected in the fifth round by the Carolina Panthers. Personally, I think with a big year and good testing Lachey could go higher, but Carolina’s an intriguing fit. They’ve been searching for their next tight end since Greg Olsen.

Rounding out the mock draft for Iowa are two transfers going in the sixth round, Nick Jackson to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Erick All to the New England Patriots.

More Football!

Kirk Ferentz releases statement on tragic passing of former Hawkeye OL Cody Ince

Cole Marsh commits to Hawkeyes as preferred walk-on TE

Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 Schedule Breakdown: Wisconsin

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire