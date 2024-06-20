Serie A trio eyeing departing Atlético star Memphis Depay

A trio of clubs in Italy are expressing a keen interest in the signing of a departing member of the attacking ranks at La Liga outfit Atlético Madrid.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport, who point towards Memphis Depay as the player in question.

Versatile frontman Memphis, for his part, is set to become a free agent upon the close of the month.

As much comes after the brass at the aforementioned Atlético came to the decision not to offer the Dutch international a new contract.

Safe to say, however, that Memphis will not be short on options when it comes to his next club…

As per the aforementioned MD, in Serie A, three clubs are giving serious consideration to affording contract proposals to the former Barcelona and Manchester United man.

The sides in question come in the form of Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Fiorentina.

Interestingly, it is the latter who are named as the ‘most interested’, with it now remaining to be seen whether Memphis himself is enticed by the prospect of continuing his career in Tuscany…

Conor Laird | GSFN