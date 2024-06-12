Serie A side tracking Atletico Madrid forward as summer transfer option

Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion is expected to receive multiple transfer offers to leave the club this summer.

Serie A giants Napoli have been linked with a possible move for the Spanish U21 international with previous reports claiming he is an option to replace Victor Osimhen in Naples.

Omorodion impressed in a season long loan at Alaves in 2023/24 with eight La Liga goals scored in the Basque Country.

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be considering their next step on his future but they will not accept less than €40m for the 20-year-old.

As per the latest update from Diario AS, another Italian side has entered the race to sign him, with AS Roma prepared to meet Atletico Madrid’s asking price.

Negotiations could take place before the end of June with Omorodion expected to be called up for Olympic duty with Spain in Paris from the end of July.

That could complicate his preseason campaign in Madrid, Naples or Rome.