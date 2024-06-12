Serie A Side Set To Reignite Interest In This Celtic Centre-back: Why The Hoops Must Sanction The Transfer

If a report from Tutto Mercato (as quoted by Football Scotland) is believed to be true, Serie A side Leece are likely to renew their interest in Celtic outcast Gustaf Lagerbielke after a failed attempt in the January window. But they are not alone in the race as the newly relegated Serie B side Frosinone are also keeping tabs on his situation at Parkhead.

The highly-rated Swedish centre-back spent years back in his homeland before completing a €3.40m transfer from IF Elfsborg. He, along with Maik Nawrocki, was roped in last summer to bolster the defensive third, but the pair failed to leave a mark with limited gametime across competitions.

Despite being crowned Sweden’s defender of the year before plying his trade to Glasgow, Lagerbielke found himself behind Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Stephen Welsh in the pecking order. He only appeared 10 times for them with just 4 league starts since August (stat via Transfermarket), yet the Hoops did not sanction the winter exit amid an injury scare to Carter-Vickers. Nat Phillips’ departure further decimated their central defensive options as his season-long loan was cut short by Liverpool due to a lack of minutes north of the border.

Sweden’s defender #25 Gustaf Lagerbielke reacts after scoring the 2-0 goal during a friendly soccer match between Sweden and Moldova at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 12, 2023. (Photo by Mikaela LANDESTROEM / various sources / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by MIKAELA LANDESTROEM/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

Why Celtic Must Sanction Lagerbielke’s Transfer

The 24-year-old Blue and Yellow international has very high ceilings, but he must feature regularly to take his game to the next level. Brendan Rodgers does not fancy him in his first-team plans and Celtic, therefore, must change their transfer stance as well as wage demands for the centre-half. A loan switch should be preferred unless his suitors come up with an overwhelming offer.

While the focus remains on finding a worthy successor of Joe Hart between the sticks, the Celts are relatively stable and secured in deep defence with ample depth and quality. Scales has been a revelation as the left-sided centre-back as he formed a formidable partnership with Carter-Vickers throughout the campaign. Welsh had sporadic playing time with persistent injury woes, and so did Nawrocki who failed to grab his chances due to a hamstring strain sustained early into the season.

Although an impressive pre-season might change his fortune, the youngster should opt for a fresh challenge over fighting for his place in Glasgow. Transfer to Serie A would be a step in the right direction for Lagerbielke in terms of proving his worth and justifying the potential for both his club and the country.