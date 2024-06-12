Serie A Side Contact Set To Leave Nottingham Forest Star

Torino have made contact with Scott McKenna, who is leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of this month.

The Serie A side are keen to make an addition to their defensive department and are looking at a number of options.

They have been drawn towards Nottingham Forest defender McKenna, who is due to leave the City Ground when his contract expires at the end of this month.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Torino have established contact with McKenna.

They are keen to learn what would be needed to tempt him to Italy and what his plans are.

McKenna, 27, spent the second half of last season on loan in Denmark at FC Copenhagen.

He played in the Danish Superliga for the capital club, while he also featured in their Champions League last 16 tie against Manchester City.

McKenna made over 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest, but the club have confirmed he is to leave.