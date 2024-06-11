Serie A side confirm transfer of Manchester United academy graduate on four-year deal

AC Monza have today announced the arrival of Omari Forson on a four-year deal from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old’s free transfer to Monza had already been confirmed by numerous outlets in recent days, but now is the first time that we can see him displaying the red and white of his new club.

Forson rebuffed numerous of United’s contract proposals in favour of securing a prominent role away from Old Trafford. In fairness, you can’t really blame him given how difficult it can be to cement a starting place in the senior squad, especially in a position that already has numerous players battling to be the manager’s No.1.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Amad Diallo are all in contention on the wing, with on-loan duo Jadon Sancho and Facundo Pellistri’s futures currently up in the air.

Nevertheless, Forson will be exhilarated over the prospect of adding such vital first-team experience under his belt in Italy.

Forson’s 23/24 term under Erik ten Hag

The Carrington graduate made seven appearances in total for United. His debut came against Wolverhampton Wanderers back on February 1, where he came off the bench and provided a match-winning assist for fellow youngster Kobbie Mainoo in the dying embers of injury time.

He also featured against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League, along with Wigan Athletic, Newport County and Coventry City in the FA Cup – meaning he earned himself a winners’ medal when the Reds lifted the trophy last month.

All the best to him!

