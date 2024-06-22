Serie A side begin talks with Barcelona for forward

The transfer of Vitor Roque may well come good for Barcelona, but it will be remembered for all of the wrong reasons for many years. Signed for this summer, with his deal accelerated for January, only for Xavi Hernandez to leave him on the bench for much of the second half of the season. Within four months, his agent was demanding game time or a transfer, but Roque, through no fault of his own, serves as an example of the dysfunction at Barcelona in the planning process.

The 19-year-old Brazilian is keen to impress manager Hansi Flick, and has come back weeks ahead of preseason to put in double sessions and improve his physique. Yet Barcelona are still keen on a loan for him this season for him to continue developing, and would consider a transfer if they can make a profit on him. According to Gianluca di Marzio (via MD), Fiorentina have contacted Barcelona about a transfer, enquiring about the terms of deal.