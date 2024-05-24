Serie A round up: Champions Roma thrash Fiorentina in final day clash

Champions Roma wrapped up the 2023/24 Serie A campaign with a dominant win over Fiorentina. The league winners scored five goals without reply to finish the league season with 23 wins, one draw and two defeats.

Join us as we round up the action from the final round of Serie A fixtures.

Poule Scudetto

Juventus finished their season with a narrow away win over Sassuolo. Onyi Echegini drove a low shot past Solene Durand to get Juve up and running. Arianna Caruso quickly added a second to put the visitors in the driving seat at half-time.

As the game crept past the hour mark, Loreta Kullashi diverted the ball home to give Sassuolo a foothold. Cristiana Girelli responded with her 11th league goal of the season to restore Juventus’ two-goal cushion. Annahita Zamanian then halved the deficit from the penalty spot to set up a nervy finish. But, the away side managed to hold onto their slender advantage to round off the campaign with a victory. Juventus finished the Serie A season in second spot, while Sassuolo can be pleased with their fourth-place finish.

Roma 5-0 Fiorentina

Moeka Minami powered a header home from a corner to put Roma ahead in the 36th minute. After taking a narrow lead into the break, the Serie A champions moved through the gears to score twice in the opening 15 minutes of the second period. First, Sanne Troeslgaard produced a neat piece of skill to create the space to fire past Rachele Baldi.

Valentina Giacinti then poked the ball home after seeing her initial effort saved. The 30-year-old added another in the 80th minute to seal her brace and take her tally to 12 league goals for the season. There was still time for Evelyne Viens to score in a fourth consecutive game. Champions Roma then capped off a memorable day by lifting the Serie A trophy in front of their supporters. As for the visitors, they will hope to offer an improved display when the two sides meet again in Friday’s Coppa Italia final.

Embed from Getty Images

Poule Salvezza

AC Milan 3-1 Sampdoria

Kosovare Asllani netted a brace to give AC Milan a two-goal lead at half-time of Saturday’s clash with Sampdoria. First, the Sweden international swept the ball in from Chanté Dompig’s neat pull-back. The 34-year-old then timed her run into the box to steer a shot home from Alia Guagni’s low cross.

Cecilia Re gave Sampdoria some semblance of hope when she found the net in the 74th minute. However, Gloria Marinelli added a third in stoppage time to ensure Milan celebrated a win in Laura Fusetti’s final game as a player. The 33-year-old has called time on her playing days to become the new coach of Milan’s women’s Primavera team.

Embed from Getty Images

Pomigliano 3-1 Napoli

Relegated Pomigliano finished a disappointing campaign on a positive note. The basement side fought back from a goal down to claim just their second league win of the season. Paloma Lázaro fired Napoli into a ninth-minute lead, before Pomigliano hit back through Zhanna Ferrario. The 30-year-old collected the ball on the edge of the box and unleashed a ferocious shot into the top corner.

The hosts turned the game in their favour when Chiara Manca headed home on the hour mark. Ferrario then scored her second goal of the contest to secure all three points. Napoli will have to pick themselves up for a relegation playoff against Ternana.

