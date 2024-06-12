Serie A Playmaker Wants To Stay In Italy Amid Tottenham Hotspur Interest: Big Blow For Postecoglu?

In a recent print edition, Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claimed that Genoa playmaker Albert Gudmundsson wants to stay in Italy amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. It is understood that the Icelandic talent ‘wants to make a leap in his career’ and could stay in Serie A rather than join Spurs in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a promising campaign at the Italian club after he put in a series of impressive displays for them on the offensive end of the pitch. Gudmundsson registered 16 goals and secured five assists in 37 matches for Genoa last season across all fronts.

The Icelandic sensation has been a consistent performer in the final third as he is averaging 1.6 shots, 2.3 key passes, 1.8 crosses and 1.2 dribbles per 90 minutes in Serie A football. He has even been accurate when distributing possession in the opponent’s half based on his pass completion rate of 81.6% in the top tier of Italian football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Genoa will run out in the summer of 2027. Hence, Tottenham would have to make a big offer if they are to stand a chance of recruiting Gudmundsson later this year.

GENOA, ITALY – MAY 24: Albert Gudmundsson of Genoa celebrates after the Serie A TIM match between Genoa CFC and Bologna FC at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on May 24, 2024 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Gudmundsson Wants To Stay In Italy: Big Blow For Tottenham Hotspur?

Gudmundsson is a decent dribbler with the ball at his feet and has got the vision to orchestrate a few promising chances for others around him in the opposition half. He can strike the ball purely and with power from long range and can chip in by scoring and creating his fair share of goals up top.

The Icelandic international is primarily a forward but can also operate as a winger on either flank if told to do so. Gudmundsson would have added a lot of firepower to Tottenham boss Angelos Postecoglu’s attack. Hence, his desire to stay in Italy will be a big blow for the North London club and their chances of recruiting him this summer.

Spurs have now got no choice but to focus on some of their other targets if they are planning to strengthen their attack in this transfer period. Another option for Tottenham would be to go back in with a big offer for Gudmundsson so that they can convince Genoa to part ways with their prized asset.