Serie A outfit make Manchester United defender a priority target

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one of the players Manchester United will be trying to offload for the best price this summer.

Reports from Italy suggest AS Roma are joining the race for his signature, although Stretty News understands that his preference is a return to London.

That could be back at Crystal Palace or elsewhere – but nobody expects Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham to signal interest in Wan-Bissaka.

According to CalcioMercato.com, as per the Manchester Evening News, Roma have ‘joined the race’ to sign the former Palace full-back.

Wan-Bissaka could see his United deal expire in June next year, so this is our last chance to cash in on him. That is why we think he could be among the first names out of the door.

He has also been linked with Inter Milan and more recently Galatasaray.

🚨 #Roma – Nessuna conferma su accordo col #Galatasaray per la cessione di Zeki #Celik. Il terzino turco piace ancora al club di Istanbul, ma il primo obiettivo per quel ruolo è #WanBissaka del #ManchesterUnited. Celik alternativa se l’affare non va in porto @calciomercatoit pic.twitter.com/EQFot5YDxj — Maurizio Russo (@maugirzio_russo) June 11, 2024

What next for United at right-back?

Embed from Getty Images

As far as Wan-Bissaka is concerned, he lost his battle with Diogo Dalot for the right-back slot at United.

It may be time to add a younger right-back to the squad. A hot prospect to learn from and push Dalot for a place in the team.

United have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong in the past, though it remains to be seen if there will be money to spend on a right-back this summer.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Serie A outfit make Manchester United defender a priority target

Jun 12 2024, 13:39

United’s priority Premier League target is ‘open’ to Old Trafford move but Reds are £25m below valuation

Jun 12 2024, 13:27

Former Manchester United chief Richard Arnold lands new job

Jun 12 2024, 13:20