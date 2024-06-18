Serie A outfit make contact with agents of departing Real Betis star Guido

A new potential landing spot has been put before departing Real Betis star Guido Rodríguez.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, citing Il Giorno, who point towards Atalanta as the outfit in question.

Midfielder Guido’s future has of course long positioned itself front and centre in the media headlines across Spain.

As much comes after the Argentine international came to the decision not to renew his expiring terms with the aforementioned Real Betis.

Barcelona, in turn, quickly entered the fray, striking a pre-contract agreement with Guido and his entourage with a view to next season.

The Blaugrana’s change in management, however, saw the transfer fall through, with Hansi Flick evidently not as keen on the 30-year-old as predecessor Xavi.

Guido – currently away on international duty at the Copa América – therefore finds himself without a club for the 2024/25 campaign.

As alluded to above, though, eager to change this situation, it would appear, are Serie A outfit Atalanta.

As per MD, La Dea recently made contact with Guido’s representatives, to gather information on the player’s contract demands.

And the Europa League champions were informed that he is seeking a three-year deal, featuring wages of around €3 million-per-season.

It now remains to be seen whether the Atalanta brass are willing to green light as much…

Conor Laird | GSFN