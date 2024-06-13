Serie A Giants Tracking Celtic Man As Option

Italian giants Roma are tracking two midfielders this summer and one of those on their list is Celtic man Matt O’Riley.

O’Riley had a brilliant last season for Celtic and was pivotal to the club winning the Scottish Cup and Scottish Premiership double.

The 23-year-old Dane scored 19 times and registered 18 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Atletico Madrid are interested in snapping him up and even Roma are considering taking him to Italy this summer.

However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), he is one of two attacking midfielders Roma are tracking at the moment.

The Serie A giants have been left impressed with what they have seen of O’Riley and he is one of the names on their wish list.

However, Roma are also showing an interest in Hellas Verona’s Tomas Suslov, who is currently in the Slovakia squad for the European Championship.

The Serie A giants like both profiles and are yet to decide which player to try and sign this summer.