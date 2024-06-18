Serie A giants switch transfer focus from Greenwood to £40m Manchester United attacker

Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for Mason Greenwood this summer, but reports suggest they now view a deal for Jadon Sancho as a top priority.

That is good news for United because Juventus aren’t likely to sign both players, who we are actively trying to sell. Especially with there being no shortage of interest in Greenwood after his season-long loan at Getafe.

While Getafe would take Greenwood back in a heartbeat, the La Liga outfit won’t be able to meet United’s transfer demands.

Greenwood was named as Getafe’s Player of the Season.

It is understood that Greenwood would prefer to remain in Spain, and reports suggest Valencia are preparing an offer for the forward.

According to The Sun, Juventus have switched their attention from Greenwood to Sancho.

It is suggested that the potential swoop is on hold following a backlash from Juve supporters, after Greenwood was previously suspended by United amid allegations about his private life.

Napoli are another Italian club said to be interested in signing Greenwood from United this summer.

United’s £40million price tag for Sancho is likely to be beyond the Italian giants this summer, but they may seek a loan with an option to buy.

Borussia Dortmund lapped up Sancho like he was the second coming of God, but the loan deal has expired and they have yet to put their money where their mouth is…

Only time will tell if United and Juventus can come to an agreement.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Serie A giants switch transfer focus from Greenwood to £40m Manchester United attacker

Jun 18 2024, 14:26

‘Developments are expected’: United yet to rule out whether loan player will be at Old Trafford next season

Jun 18 2024, 11:49

Manchester United to make Premier League history with opening 24/25 fixture vs Fulham

Jun 18 2024, 11:19