Will a Serie A giant make a move for one of Manchester City’s unsung heroes?

Is a Serie A giant poised to make a move for one of Manchester City’s unsung heroes from the 23/24 season? A new report indicates that Inter Milan have their eyes on making a move for Mateo Kovacic. The Croatian international was a key part of City’s success last season. Now he is reportedly a target for Inter.

A report from Milan-based newspaper Il Giorno which was relayed by SempreInter suggests that Kovacic is a dream target for Inter Milan. It is also included in the report that Kovacic may emerge as a target for Inter if Hakan Calhanoglu departs the club this summer. Furthermore, it is reported that Inter knows it would be no easy task to sign Kovacic from Manchester City.

It appears unlikely that Manchester City will sell Mateo Kovacic.

While Inter may have Kovacic on their list of ‘dream signings’ it appears unlikely that City will part ways with the Croatian. The midfielder was one of City’s unsung heroes last season. He was crucial in Pep Guardiola’s side’s charge to a fourth consecutive Premier League title. His midfield partnership with Rodri was crucial to City’s success at the backend of last season. With this in mind, he appears to be a key player for City next season. No matter what moves the champions make this summer there appears to be a role for Kovacic. With more games on the calendar for Manchester City next campaign the Croatian international will likely again be a key player for Pep Guardiola.

The only way that it seems possible for one of City’s unsung heroes to leave the club was if he demanded a transfer. But that doesn’t appear likely. There appears to be no indication that Kovacic is unhappy at the Etihad. Nor does it appear that he is surplus to requirements at the world champions. The only way Kovacic may leave City is if the champions sign a host of midfielders. But that doesn’t appear to be in City’s plans for the transfer window.

On closer inspection, it would appear that Kovacic will remain a ‘dream signing’ for Inter Milan. There doesn’t appear to be any indication that Kovacic will leave City this summer.