Serie A giant enquires about Manchester City promise as summer move beckons

Manchester City look set to sell Sergio Gomez two seasons after signing the Spanish youth international, with his €15m move from Anderlecht not quite working out. His departure options are in Spain and Italy as things stand.

Real Sociedad had been signalled as the favourites for his signature, as they look for a replacement for Kieran Tierney and the injured Aihen Munoz. City are looking for €15m to allow him to leave too, and La Real have been trying to reduce the price, but MD say AC Milan are also interested in him. Meanwhile Matteo Moretto reports that Roma have now enquired about him too, as well as one or two other Spanish sides – Real Betis have also been linked with a move for a left-back.

Esclusiva. La Roma ha chiesto informazioni per Sergio Gómez, terzino sinistro di proprietà del Manchester City. Su di lui anche la Real Sociedad e qualche altro sondaggio spagnolo. pic.twitter.com/LtscfpK2WA — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 20, 2024

It looks like things are getting complicated for La Real, and they may have to turn to Javi Galan of Atletico Madrid, who was there on loan last season. The former Celta left-back is worht €10-12m to Atletico, but clearly Gomez is a much more long-term prospect due to his age.