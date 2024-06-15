Serie A duo monitor situation of Manchester City striker ahead of potential summer transfer

Manchester City could be the subject of surprise interest from Italian clubs this summer on the subject of highly-rated English striker Liam Delap.

The 21-year-old is set to undergo a decisive summer in his professional career as he returns to Manchester City off the back of a mixed run of form on loan at Hull City in last season’s Championship campaign.

Having shown glimpses of striking quality at either end of the season, a below par run of form and a challenging injury and subsequent rehabilitation period put his campaign on hold, and left Liam Rosenior’s players seeking alternative options.

With Hull failing to secure promotion into the Premier League via the goal of the play-offs, Delap is likely to seek alternative options ahead of the new season, and while the English top-flight remains an option, opportunities abroad could yet emerge.

That is according to the information of journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who reports that Fiorentina are currently ‘following’ Manchester City’s Liam Delap, and are claimed to ‘like’ the player.

However, I Viola are unlikely to be alone in a potential pursuit of the 21-year-old this summer, with Di Marzio going on to reveal that Bologna are also on the striker’s trail, as they search for a potential replacement for Joshua Zirkzee.

Across the course of Delap’s 31 appearances in Championship contests in the 2023/24 season, the Manchester City academy graduate recorded a commendable eight goals in addition to his two assists for the Tigers.

The player remains highly-thought of throughout the senior game, and while a move to Italy could entice him and his family, Delap is likely to entertain offers closer to home, with newly-promoted Premier League side Southampton also understood to be admirers.

Liam Delap was originally signed by Manchester City from Derby County as a scholar in July 2019, progressing to the EDS squad in 2020/21 as well as training regularly with the first-team, and scoring in the Carabao Cup against Bournemouth.

After missing the first half of 2021/22 through injury, Delap earned senior Manchester City debuts in the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, before making a permanent step into the game through loan moves in the Football League.