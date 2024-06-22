Serie A club could allow Barcelona to completely cut their losses on Vitor Roque

Serie A club could allow Barcelona to completely cut their losses on Vitor Roque

Another of Italian football’s leading clubs have positioned themselves in the race for the signature of Barcelona youngster Vitor Roque.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who point towards Napoli as the outfit in question.

The Partenopei, it is understood, are long-term admirers of frontman Roque’s talents.

In fact, they expressed a keen interest in his services prior to the Brazilian departing his home country for Barcelona earlier this year.

And Roque’s difficult first half-season in Europe, evidently, has not proven enough to dissuade the powers that be in Naples when it comes to his potential.

As per Sport, Napoli are ‘very serious’ about a summer deal for the 19-year-old, eager to place him under the watch of the incoming Antonio Conte.

So much so that the Barcelona brass are expecting imminent contact by way of their counterparts at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Italian giants’ preference would be to bring in Roque on loan for next season.

A permanent transfer, though, also can’t be ruled out, amid the claim that ‘they could present a formal offer to sign the forward, with which Barça would recover all the investment made’.

Conor Laird | GSFN