Serie A New Boys Venezia Pushing To Sign Serbia U21 Goalkeeper From Inter Milan

Newly-promoted Serie A side Venezia are keen on a deal to sign goalkeeper Filip Stankovic from Inter Milan this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper does not specify whether a possible deal for Stankovic would be a loan or a permanent transfer.

22-year-old Serbian goalkeeper Stankovic is now back at Inter following a loan at Sampdoria last season.

Stankovic had been the starting goalkeeper for the Blucerchiati last season in Serie B.

However, it was just a season-loan loan deal for the Serb in Liguria.

And since Sampdoria failed to win promotion to Serie A, they have not signed Stankovic on a permanent basis.

Therefore, the question is what the next move is for Stankovic.

According to Tuttosport, one of the clubs with an interest in signing Stankovic is Venezia.

The 22-year-old may not have come up to Serie A with Sampdoria.

But their second division rivals Venezia did win promotion from the second division. They did so via the playoffs, which Sampdoria had also participated in.

And now the Venetians are looking to strengthen for life in the top flight.

Among Venezia’s priorities is to sign a new goalkeeper.

And according to Tuttosport, one player on their radar in this respect is Stankovic.

The Turin-based newspaper report that Venezia made clear their interest in the Serb in a recent round of discussions with Inter.

Tuttosport do not report on whether Venezia would aim to sign Stankovic on another loan deal, or sign him on a permanent transfer, however.

Stankovic is a player who came through Inter’s youth academy system. He is the son of legendary former Nerazzurri and Lazio midfielder Dejan Stankovic.

Stankovic had played on loan with Volendam during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.