Serie A New Boys Como Make Contract Offer To Inter Milan Midfielder

Newly-promoted Serie A side Como have made a contract offer to Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi to join on a free transfer.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews.

One thing is absolutely certain: Sensi will not be an Inter player next season.

The 28-year-old’s contract with the Nerazzurri runs out at the end of June. And there would be absolutely zero chance of his being offered a contract extension.

Therefore, Sensi will leave Inter on a free transfer, five years after signing from Sassuolo.

After a promising start to his time at the Nerazzurri, it has been a tough time for the midfielder.

Injuries have played a role – putting it mildly – in restricting Sensi’s contributions.

The Italian international has made a total of 56 appearances for the Nerazzurri. He has scored four goals across them in all competitions.

Moreover, Sensi spent the second half of the 2021-22 season out on loan with Sampdoria. And he was on loan at Monza for the entirety of last campaign.

Leicester City had been interested in signing Sensi during the January transfer window.

The Foxes wanted to bring the Italian international in to bolster their ranks as they pushed for promotion to the Premier League. Former Leicester coach Enzo Maresca endorsed the move.

Inter, for their part, would have been more than happy to sell the former Sassuolo midfielder for a small fee six months before his contract expires.

However, the move fell through in the final day of the transfer window.

Como Make Contract Offer To Inter Milan Midfielder Stefano Sensi

Leicester will not be reviving their interest in Sensi from the January transfer window.

Coach Maresca has departed the King Power Arena to join Chelsea.

But the question then is of where Sensi goes next.

There has been some interest in the 28-year-old’s signature from Major League Soccer according to reports.

But Sensi could remain within Serie A.

According to Tuttosport, newly-promoted side Como have already made a contract offer to Sensi.

The Lariani are aiming to strengthen their squad for Serie A after having won promotion by finishing second Serie B during the season just gone.

According to Tuttosport, Como have offered Sensi a one-year contract.

Now, it will be up to the former Sassuolo midfielder to decide on whether to accept the newly-promoted club’s offer.