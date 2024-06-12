Serie B & Newly Promoted Serie A Clubs Show Interest In Signing Inter Milan Fringe Players

It’s been a busy day at Inter Milan headquarters, with several agents and directors from other clubs on hand to discuss the future of various players.

Italian outlet FCInterNews make note of the comings-and-goings around the Nerazzurri amid the start of the summer transfer window.

This summer, there will certainly be some high-profile transfer business.

But just as important as the bigger name signings and sales will be sorting out the futures of a number of younger players for Inter.

And today, there was a lot of activity surrounding such players.

FCIN report that Spezia’s Sporting DIrector Morgan De Sanctiis was at Inter’s headquarters today. The reason for the executive’s visit was to discuss the possibility of another loan for striker Francesco Pio Esposito.

The Ligurians are hoping to keep teenage striker Esposito for another season on loan.

However, FCIN anticipate, that will be difficult given that there is a lot of interest in the 18-year-old. He could get a move to a team in Serie A this summer.

Not Just Spezia – Venezia & Palermo Executives Also On Hand At Inter Milan Headquarters

Inter have plenty of players under contract, particularly younger players.

Therefore, it is little surprise that a number of clubs both in Serie B have sounded out the possibility of signing players from the Nerazzurri.

The Sporting Director of newly-promoted Venezia was also on-hand.

Sporting Director Filippo Antonello was at Inter headquarters. However, he denied links to such Inter players as Joaquin Correa and Valentin Carboni.

Rather, the Venezia executive stressed that the priority is currently to appoint a new coach.

Meanwhile, executives from Palermo were also at the Inter headquarters today.

Reports indicate that the Sicilian club have an interest in signing Inter striker Sebastiano Esposito. However, they have yet to make any formal offers for the 21-year-old.

Lastly, FCIN report, the agents of young striker Dennis Curatolo were also at the Nerazzurri headquarters.

Last season, Curatolo spent the campaign on loan with Pro Patria in Serie C. However, he is aiming for a loan in Serie B next season.