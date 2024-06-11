Serie A Attacker Emerges As Priority Target For Manchester United

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has emerged as a priority target for Manchester United this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Zirkzee has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan, who are pushing hard to sign the Dutchman in the upcoming transfer window.

The Serie A giants are prepared to trigger the £34m release clause in his contract and have also agreed personal terms with the player.

However, the deal has stalled because of agent Kia Joorabchian’s demands for more than €12.5m in commission fees.

And it has been claimed that Manchester United are now growing serious about signing the attacker.

The Premier League giants have made it clear that they are pushing to take Zirkzee to Old Trafford this summer.

He is emerging as the priority target for the Red Devils who have been keen to add an attacker to their squad.

Manchester United have the finances to trigger the release clause, meet his wage demands and Joorabchian’s commission.