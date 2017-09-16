Seri won't leave Nice until June

Jean Michael Seri has ruled out leaving Nice in the next transfer window and insists he is fully committed to the club for this season.

The Ivory Coast international appeared set to join Barcelona in a €40million deal last month until the transfer collapsed at the last moment.

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere blamed Barca for failing to finalise terms, but Seri launched a furious attack against his club after accusing them of going back on their word by not allowing him to leave.

READ MORE: Rooney decision was easy, claims Mourinho

READ MORE: I couldn’t stay to be a sub - Morata joined Chelsea despite Zidane wishes

READ MORE: Madrid expect more but Bale will come good, insists Zidane

It was reported that Paris Saint-Germain were also keen on the midfielder and it was even said that they lodged their interest with Nice in a bid to drive up the price for any Barca offer.

Despite his frustrations, Seri returned to the starting line-up as captain in last week's 4-0 thrashing of Ligue 1 champions Monaco and the 26-year-old says he is ready to see out another season on France's south coast before pursuing a move.

"A high-level player doesn't have a minute to lose with this sort of thing," he said on Friday.

"It's over, we have to turn the page and face the important moments to come with my club.

"I will not leave Nice until June. It doesn't matter what club wants to buy me in the winter."