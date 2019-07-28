As Wednesday's MLB trade deadline inches closer, relievers are starting to come off the board.

On Saturday morning, the Oakland A's acquired Jake Diekman from the Kansas City Royals for two minor leaguers. A few hours later, the Miami Marlins traded former Giants reliever Sergio Romo to the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota had to give up its No. 30 prospect, Lewin Diaz, to acquire Romo and minor-league pitcher Chris Vallimont.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Roster Moves: #MNTwins acquire RHP Sergio Romo, minor league pitcher Chris Vallimont & PTBNL from MIA in exchange for 1B Lewin Diaz. pic.twitter.com/MZwRRafzTp — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 28, 2019

The Giants have relievers that other teams want, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi might not trade any of them, based on San Francisco's recent hot streak.

But if Zaidi decides it's time to sell Will Smith, Sam Dyson and Tony Watson, he could find that fewer suitors are available.

[RELATED: Giants in 'listening mode' on Bumgarner]

Story continues

The Twins haven't been linked to the Giants in any published reports about relievers, but with the addition of Romo, they might not be in search of another one. Or at the very least, they might not be willing to pay as much for a reliever.

As for Romo, he goes from one of the worst teams in baseball to one of the best. If San Francisco doesn't make the playoffs, Giants fans can at least root for Romo to get one more shot at postseason glory.

How Sergio Romo trade to Twins affects market for Giants' relievers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area