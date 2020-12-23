Sergio Reguilon reveals Tottenham ‘desire’ to end trophy drought in Carabao Cup

(Getty)

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon may have just arrived at the club but the Spaniard is conscious of the trophy drought ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Stoke City.

The Spaniard, who was signed from Real Madrid this summer, is part of Jose Mourinho’s revolution at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the left-back just 11 when Spurs last won silverware - in the League Cup in 2008, where a Jonathan Woodgate header in extra-time secured a 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Chelsea.

Mourinho secured glory in the same competition three years earlier to establish a winning culture with the Blues and will now see this year’s tournament as an opportunity to validate the changes he’s made at the club since Mauricio Pochettino’s exit.

And Reguilon insists the players are just as desperate to end the wait for silverware ahead of tonight’s trip to the bet365 Stadium.

"I am very much aware of it," he said. "You are aware of stuff on social media and how the fans are really keen to win a trophy.

"But believe me, if the fans are keen to win a trophy, we have even more desire as players and as a squad."

Reguilon is aware of the trophy drought at Spurs Getty

The visit to the bet365 Stadium may be something of a culture shock for Reguilon, who had only played in Spain until his move to England.

The defender is still aware of the 'cold and windy night in Stoke' phenomenon, but is not phased by it.

He said: "From watching the Premier League, I am aware of their reputation and know what it is supposed to be like to play there from watching their games. That and playing against them on FIFA!

"I am the sort of player who is ready for every game I am selected for. I am a very competitive guy and I am a very competitive player as well.

"If the manager decides that he wants to use me in this particular match I will be ready just like every other game.

"I will jump for every aerial challenge and run to make every tackle and fight for every ball. Yes, I will be ready if selected.

"But the main thing about football is that if the pitch is fine, it does not matter if you are in top-notch luxury dressing rooms, or average ones. What happens out on the field is what matters.

"The state of the dressing room will be put to one side once we cross that white line."

Stoke are not the proposition they once were, but have found some form in the Championship this season and have conceded just three goals across their last seven games.

But Reguilon believes his side have the quality to prevail.

"We are a strong outfit both physically and mentally as well," he said. "The thing about English football is that every game you play is a tough encounter.

"Obviously some teams are stronger than others, some line-ups. But it is all about Tottenham going into it with the right attitude and concentrating for the whole 90 minutes.

"If we do that with our quality of players - and that tough mental attitude that we have - we have got a good chance of getting through in those matches."

PA

