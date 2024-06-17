Sergio Ramos leaves Sevilla after one season

Sevilla have confirmed the departure of centre-back Sergio Ramos, who leaves the club upon the expiry of his 12-month contract.

Ramos returned to Sevilla last summer after two years with Paris Saint-Germain but is best known for his illustrious 16-year career with Real Madrid, where he won five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Now 38, Ramos is on the hunt for another club after Sevilla confirmed he had decided against renewing his contract.

"Sergio Ramos has informed Sevilla FC that he will not stay next season after fulfiling his dream of returning to the club where he came through the academy before making his international debut," a statement read. "Ramos made 37 appearances this season, scoring on seven occasions.

"The Club wishes to thank Sergio for the commitment, leadership and dedication that he has demonstrated this season, and wishes him the best for future.

"Sergio Ramos will bid farewell tomorrow at 11:00 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, accompanied by Club President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco."

It was reported earlier this year that Ramos is exploring a move to Major League Soccer.

The Athletic revealed that the veteran defender has held talks with San Diego FC, an expansion team which will debut in MLS for the 2025 season.

However, Ramos is also understood to have received offers from a number of clubs across the globe. There have been plenty of rumours about a reunion with former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

A serial winner, Ramos was unable to prevent Sevilla from falling to a bitterly disappointing 13th place in the 2023/24 La Liga standings, with the team finishing just eight points clear of the relegation zone.