🚨 Sergio Ramos leaves Sevilla and becomes a free agent

Sevilla have confirmed that Sergio Ramos has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

Ramos returned to Sevilla in September 2023 and made 37 appearances for the club across all competitions last season, scoring seven goals.

But an announcement from the club confirmed on Monday morning that the 38-year-old will not be renewing his contract and leaves as a free agent.

"Sevilla FC would like to thank Sergio Ramos for the commitment, leadership and maximum dedication that he has shown in this campaign, wishing him the best of luck in his next professional challenge," read the club's statement.

"Sergio Ramos will say goodbye publicly this Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the press room of the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, accompanied by the president, José María del Nido Carrasco."

The defender's next move is not yet known, but he has been linked with a switch to Major League Soccer, with San Diego FC believed to be the frontrunners for his signature.